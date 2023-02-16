Sharadha Arya is one of the prominent tv actresses. She is known for her work in the show Kundali Bhagya. She portrays as Preeta in the daily soap. Needless to say, she has managed to garner immense love for her goof and beauty that she brings up as Preeta in the show.

Apart from being on the top edge as an actor, the actress has also earned a huge fan following on her Instagram handle. All thanks to her super engaging posts of all time. We love how she keeps her fans engaged with her fashion posts and regular candid entertaining reels like this one!

Complaining about the “not romantic” men, Arya got us resonating with the same.

In the video, we can see Shraddha Arya getting a hand for help to fix her hair. The actress looked stunning in her gorgeous embellished bridal lehenga choli she completed the look with heavy gold accessories and perfect bridal make-up. She tied her hair in a sleek mid parted hairbun.

The actress can be heard saying, “Since some men are not romantic, and that’s okay, for whoever they end up with, but not me, I actually want flowers”

Here take a look-

Well definitely, flowers remain a crucial part of Valentine’s Day celebrations. The day that exudes nothing but love and flowers being the symbol of your love definitely reflects the essence and nuances of it! So, we do agree with what Shraddha Arya demands here!

What do you say, ladies? Do you also want your partner to hand you a bouquet of flowers on special days? Let us know in the comments and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.