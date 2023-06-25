Sriti Jha cherishes the vibrant sky, says “Mein aasman jitna prem karta tha tumse”

Sriti Jha, known for her role in the popular television show “Kumkum Bhagya,” recently expressed her admiration for the breathtaking sky. Sharing her sentiments on social media, she wrote, “Mein aasman jitna prem karta tha tumse,” which translates to “I loved you as much as I loved the sky.”

Actress Sriti Jha Finds Beauty and Love in the Vibrant Sky

Accompanied by a captivating image showcasing a vivid display of red, blue, and white hues, the vast sky served as a visual feast for the eyes. Sriti Jha’s words capture her deep appreciation for the beauty and grandeur of nature, as she compares her affection to the limitless expanse of the sky.

Her poetic verses followed as: तुममें डूबूँगा तो पानी से गीला होऊँगा, ना डूबूँगा तो बारिश से गीला होऊँगा

तुम एक गीले बहाने से अधिक कुछ नहीं

मैं आसमान जितना प्रेम करता था तुमसे,तुम चुटकी-भर

तुम्हारी चुटकी में पूरा आसमान समा जाता

(If I drown in you, I will get wet with water, if I don’t drown, I will get wet with rain

you’re nothing more than a wet excuse

I used to love you as much as the sky, you are just a pinch

the whole sky would be covered in your pinch)

Fans and followers resonated with her heartfelt message, sharing their own love for the sky and relating to the emotions she expressed. Sriti Jha’s poignant words remind us of the boundless love and wonder that nature can inspire within us, urging us to cherish the simple yet awe-inspiring aspects of the world around us.