Sriti Jha took the internet by storm as she hints at being present at the Dunk Fest, to celebrate Holi. The actress left her fans all excited as they got the hint of her being present at the Holi bash. Sriti Jha sparked to fame with her role as Pragya in the show Kumkum Bhagya. She starred alongside Shabir Ahluwalia in the show. Their chemistry is still one of the most celebrated amongst the fans.

In the video, we can see Sriti Jha looking all gorgeous in her black bodycon dress. She teamed her beautiful black sleeveless adorn with straight sleek bob hairdo, beautiful gorgeous eyes, filled-in eyebrows, peach lips and a pair of jhumkas. The actress can be seated on the sofa while she gives a call to her former co-star from the show Kumkum Bhagya, Shabir Ahluwalia.

As Shabir Ahluwalia picks up the call, Sriti Jha asks him if he is going to come at Dunk Fest on 7th March. She went on to give the ticket details and more to the viewers in the video.

Dunk Fest India sharing the video online wrote, “@itisriti and @shabirahluwalia are ready to celebrate Holi this year with Dunk Fest are you ??? Book your tickets now. Click on the link in the bio” the page further added hashtags like: #dunkfest #dunkfest2023 #holi #holiparty #holihai #holi2023 #bollywoodparty #festivalofcolors #bollywoodsongs #bollywooddance #staytuned #booknow #bookmyshow #sortmyscene #zomato #paytminsider #zeetv #sritijha #shabirahluwalia #kumkumbhagya

Here take a look-

Soon after the video got dropped online, fans came in gushing as they got a hint of Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia performing together for Holi. They dropped in comments urging that they perform together for the upcoming Holi bash.

What are you expecting? Do you want the two perform together at the holi bash? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.