Sriti Jha is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The diva is known for her cuteness and charm in the true and genuine sense of the term and well, that’s why, anything and everything that we get to see happening at her end manages to grab a lot of attention and love from all fans all over the country. Sriti Jha is extremely stylish and is a leading face in the Hindi TV industry. Although her friendships in the industry are very limited, one person whom she’s genuinely very close to for real is none other than Maanvi Gagroo. Maanvi Gagroo recently got married to the love of her life and fans loved the happy moment. Regarding the same, Sriti penned a cute and romantic note for Maanvi after her marriage and we are loving it. See below folks –

Its not two broken halves becoming one.

It’s the light from a distant lighthouse bringing you both safely home

because home is wherever you are both together

And because in the darkness you will reach out for a hand, not knowing for certain if someone else is even there.

And your hands will meet,

and then neither of you will ever need to be alone again.

And that’s all I know about love.

(-Neil gaiman)

@maanvigagroo @randomvarun

Your love is a joy I have not known ever before. My heart is so full.Congratulations on impressing me and winning my validation

#2323

I love you guys so much

P.s : guys party me khana bohot mast tha!

