Stay cool in street style like Raj Anadkat, see pic

Raj Anadkat gets cladded in stylish funky street style. The actress took to his Instagram handle to drop in his style file like a boss. Scroll beneath to get some mandatory goals

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jun,2023 07:35:36
When it comes to funky street style fashion, the Taarak Mehta actor Raj Anadkat knows how to keep it on point and turn heads wherever he goes. The talented actor recently took to his Instagram to share some pictures that perfectly encapsulate his vibrant and trendy fashion choices. Sporting a stylish blue jacket paired with matching blue pants, he effortlessly showcased his knack for bold fashion statements.

Raj Anadkat’s casual coolness in the outfit

Adding a touch of casual coolness, Raj topped it all off with a crisp white t-shirt that perfectly balanced the ensemble. And let’s not forget the pièce de résistance – a stylish cap and yellow sunglasses that added a pop of color and undeniable swag. With his charismatic smile and impeccable sense of style, Raj Anadkat proves that when it comes to making a fashion statement, embracing the funky side is the key to standing out from the crowd. It’s time to take notes from this fashion maven and infuse our own wardrobes with a dash of his vibrant street style charm!

Work Front

Raj Anadkat earned immense love and adoration with his work in the show TMKOC. The actor played the role of Tapu Gada. However, after few years of showcasing excellence he decided to leave the show and move forward with new acting ventures in life. He also is an active social media user, and owns a YouTube channel, that has millions of subscribers.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

