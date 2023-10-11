Television | Celebrities

Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly

Your beloved TV divas have exquisite fashion sense. Steal lehenga designs from Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor, and Rupali Ganguly to be the center of attraction.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Oct,2023 05:05:01
Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860235

As the festive season has arrived, you must be looking for a new lehenga design to be the center of attraction. So you are in the right place; steal these lehenga designs from Ayesha Singh, Mugdha Chaphekar, Niti Taylor, and Rupali Ganguly.

Ayesha Singh

This purple lehenga set includes a designer embellished halter neck blouse with cut-out details. The puffy open sleeves add an extra dose of glamour to her simple looks. The plain skirt with a broad printed border design gives her an enchanting appearance. With the plain dupatta, she completed her gorgeousness.

Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860236

Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860237

Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860238

Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860239

Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860240

Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860251

Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860252

Mugdha Chaphekar

Kundali Bhagya diva radiates glow in the tangerine lehenga set. The plain sleeveless blouse with sparkling stones looks beautiful. She pairs this with the shiny matching skirt. The red netted dupatta with floral embroidered and gold border adds contrasting glam.

Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860241

Niti Taylor

Niti’s pastel green lehenga is a modern-day choice. The sequins embellished leaf neckline blouse and a hand-crafted threadwork lehenga skirt design look stunning. The net dupatta with gold dots looks simple yet beautiful. This lehenga design can be your go-to festive party look.

Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860242

Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860244

Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860245

Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860246

Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860247

Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860249

Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860250

Rupali Ganguly

You can be the center of attraction with this dual-green shade layered lehenga set. The plain, printed blouse paired with dual green shades layered lehenga skirt. The green dotted dupatta completes her look.

Steal These Lehenga Designs From Ayesha Singh, Mughda Chaphekar, Niti Taylor & Rupali Ganguly 860248

Whose look did you like? Let us know.

