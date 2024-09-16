Style Wars: Hina Khan vs. Ashi Singh: Whose Green Co-Ord Set Will You Choose for Office Glam!

Hina Khan and Ashi Singh are well-known for their refined tastes and refinement. They frequently turn heads with their amazing attire and make a statement at public gatherings. They wear a modest yet attractive look. Both appeared in fusion and Western outfits, and their fashion choices represented their personality. Their fashion style is daring and confident, and they routinely set industry trends with their ensembles. They looked dashingly in a green co-ord set. Please take a look at their outfit below.

Hina Khan and Ashi Singh’s Green Blazer Set-

Hina Khan

With her stunning-looking green co-ord set, she has always set the bar high when it comes to styling, but they are always easy to recreate! The diva flaunts her gorgeous appearance in green with a multi-colored floral printed lapel collar and sleeves crop blazer, and paired with matching high-waisted pants, flaunts her abs are unmissable!

With minimal accessories, Hina accessories gold rings. The diva has stunned everyone with her hair perfectly combed in middle-parted, wavy open tresses and minimal makeup with peach matte lips. She has completed her look with pointed white high heels to compliment the set.

Ashi Singh

Ashi looks stunning in a gorgeous green leaf printed three-piece co-ord set. She stole the show with her all-green outfit, leaving onlookers in awe of her refreshing appearance. The ensemble has a corset top with flared bottoms and an oversized blazer. Her light-colored dress was the ideal combination of elegance and ease.

She completed her look with a side-part sleek hairstyle, winged eyeliner, pink cheeks, and matte lips that suited her features. The rusty gold earrings provide an extra touch of refinement. Finally, the heels finish her entire outfit.

Hina Khan and Ashi Singh have impeccable styles, but choosing between their green co-ord sets depends on your personal preference. Hina Khan’s ensemble might be a choice if you prefer an edgy look. On the other hand, if you lean towards a more subtle and elegant style, Ashi Singh’s outfit could be your go-to for office glam.

