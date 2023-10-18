Television | Celebrities

Sumbul Touqeer Shines Like Star In Yellow Kurta With Long Jhumkas, Take A Look

Sumbul Touqeer is a gorgeous diva in the Television world. Today, the actress shines like a star in the yellow embroidered kurta with long jhumkas. Check out the photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Oct,2023 07:45:09
A well-known actress in the Indian Television world, Sumbul Touqeer never fails to grab our attention. The diva is a social media bug who loves to share insights from her personal and professional life. Not just that, she is a fashion enthusiast and often graces jaw-dropping looks. But this time, she shines like a star in traditional kruta. Let’s check out her full look.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Traditional Look In Kurta

Soo Beautiful! Sumbul Touqeer blooms in a sparkling yellow color. This color and outfit suits her bubbly face. She dons a bright yellow kurta with beautiful flowers and leaves white threadwork all over. The v-neckline pattern looks simple yet attractive. In contrast, the three-fourth sleeves look elegant. She pairs this sunshine kurta with the matching yellow pajama.

Sumbul Touqeer Shines Like Star In Yellow Kurta With Long Jhumkas, Take A Look 862152

That’s not all! Sumbul opts for shiny layered diamond and motif embellished jhumkas to elevate her ‘adaye.’ At the same time, the motif bangles in her hand complement her appearance. In contrast, her beautiful silky hairstyle in dense curls looks alluring. The beautiful black eyeliner, rosy, bubbly cheeks, and pinkish-glossy lips add an extra dose of sophistication.

Sumbul Touqeer couldn’t stop smiling in this beautiful avatar throughout the photos. Her quirkiness in the photos is adorable, while her million-dollar smile is magical, making hearts flutter.

Did you like Sumbul Touqeer’s sunshine look in a yellow kurta? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

