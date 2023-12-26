Sumbul Touqeer, Sreejita De And Disha Parmar Go Candid In Mirror Selfies

When it comes to making buzz on the internet, television beauties never fail to rule over hearts; whether acing the fashion world or rocking their on-screen appearance, the divas always prove their presence. In the latest dump, the top beauties Sumbul Touqeer, Sreejita De, and Disha Parmar show their candid look in mirror selfies.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Mirror Selfie

With the visuals, it seems Sumbul Touqeer was practicing dance. Taking to her Instagram, Sumbul drops a cute selfie of herself as she smiles candidly in her casual avatar. In the no-makeup look, Sumbul is stealing our attention. The Kavya actress always captures hearts.

Sreejita De’s Mirror Selfie

Showcasing the charm of ethnic outfits, Sreejita De wore a simple orange kurta with full sleeves and floral prints with chikankari embroidery. She elevates her glam with the huge golden chandbaliyan. Her sleek hairstyle and complementing makeup uplifts her glam.

Disha Parmar’s Mirror Selfie

On the other hand, the new mom, Disha Parmar, shares a candid selfie of herself as she gets back to working after her pregnancy. She poses cheers with her trainer. And she wrote, “All set to get back & going.” She also wrote, “Day 1 of post natal workout.”

With all these mirror selfies, divas treat her fans.

What is your reaction to this? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.