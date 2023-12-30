Sumbul Touqeer twirls in sunset orange salwar suit, see photos

Guess who turned heads recently? It’s Sumbul Touqeer, and she did it in style with a stunning sunset orange salwar suit. Picture her in this outfit – it’s like she’s wearing the warm and beautiful colors of a sunset.

Sumbul Touqeer: A vision in sunset orange salwar

The star of the show was a solid sunset orange flared salwar suit that draped gracefully, giving off an air of elegance. But what really caught everyone’s attention was a golden embellished meshy orange dupatta – a fancy touch that made her stand out. It’s like she borrowed the colours from a sunset sky and turned them into a fashionable statement.

Sumbul kept things modern with sleek straight black hair – a cool twist to the classic outfit. Her makeup game was on point with sleek eyebrows, kohled winged eyes, and nude pink lips that perfectly matched the warm tones of her ensemble.

She went for paired jhumkas, adding a traditional touch without going overboard. And the minimal makeup? It let her natural beauty shine through, proving that sometimes less is more.

See photos:

Sumbul Touqeer’s Work

Sumbul Touqeer has earned immense love with her work on the screen. She is currently playing the lead in Kavya – Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon.

Sumbul Touqeer embarked on her acting journey with supporting roles in shows like “Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal” and “Jodha Akbar” in 2014. Her initial passion for dance led her to participate in reality shows such as “India’s Dancing Superstars” and “Hindustan Ka Big Star.” From 2014 to 2019, she played child artist roles in various TV series, including “Waaris” and “Chandragupta Maurya.” In 2020, Sumbul made her mark as the lead in the popular show “Imlie” and debuted in Bollywood with a role in “Article 15” (2019). She continued to showcase her talent in the music video “Vaaste” and participated in the reality show “Bigg Boss 16” in 2022. Sumbul’s versatile career extended to 2023 with appearances in shows like “Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull” and her return to television in “Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon” on Sony Entertainment Television.