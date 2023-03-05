Never goes a day, that Sunayana Fozdar fails to keep her Instagram fam hooked and turned with her fashion looks. The actress is an active social media user and has often managed to ring in pure goals with her fashion decks. As of late, the diva has shared a reel video on her Instagram handle, as she raises her oomph in white.

Sunayana Fozdar became a household name after she replaced Neha Mehta in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to play the role of Anjali Bhabhi in the show. The actress in no time garnered immense love with her honed acting chops and characterisation as Anjali in the show. Given that, she earned her own separate fanbase on the internet too.

But for that, we can give it to her fashion aesthetics. Time and again, the diva has managed to bring up her grace and beauty with regular fashion posts on her Instagram. Whether conventional or western, Fozdar never failed to give us goals.

Coming to her latest fashion reel, we can see Fozdar in a stunning white off-shoulder satin bodycon dress. The diva teamed it with long wavy hairdo. For makeup, the actress rounded the high-thigh slit gown dewy soft glowy eye shadow look and glossy lips. For accessories, she completed the look with a choker pearled neckpiece. Sharing the reel she vibed to the song ‘Take my breath away’

Here take a look-

What are your thoughts on the above fashion outlook by Sunayana Fozdar? Let us know in the comments below-