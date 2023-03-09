Sunayana Fozdar, one of the leading actresses from the television industry has earned it big time with her spectacular performance in the show Taarak Mehta. The actress portrays the role of Anjali Bhabhi in the show. She took over after Neha Mehta left the show. And in no time, the diva managed to bring forth her own fanbase all across the country. What’s more, she also keeps it ardently active on social media, following her everyday posts and videos. As of now, she has catered fashion goals with her sheer ethnic look in pink and we are in absolute love with her fashion sense.

Coming to her pictures, Sunayana took to her Instagram handle to share some beautiful adoring moments in a stunning pink adorn. The diva looked divine in the designer ensemble in pink, giving us some preppy goals.

In the pictures, we can see Sunayana Fozdar looking stunning in her floral pink strappy shouldered cut out dress. She completed the look with her gorgeous red head curls. Her makeup looked on point as she completed the look with filled in eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and pink lips. For accessories, she completed the look with a pair of beautiful ear studs.

The actress can be seen at her balcony with her coffee mug in hand as she enjoys the moment.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “ If we must celebrate a day for Women, let us celebrate freedom from stereotypes, from expectations, from idolisation, from sacrifice..

Stop congratulating women for being the secret behind a successful man… let them be successful.

Stop praising her roles as mother, wife, daughter, sister..Celebrate her as an individual, a person, independent of relationships.

Let her be imperfect, fierce, opinionated, loud, flabby, ungroomed, adventurous, unpredictable, impractical let her be HUMAN!!! #beunapolegeticallyyou

Now You know #whatwomenwant

P.S: Took these lines from my old post …felt they were So powerful yet simple held the same relevance years ago and in present times too”

Here take a look-