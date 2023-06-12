ADVERTISEMENT
Sunayana Fozdar's summer elegance is in full bloom in floral dress



Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Jun,2023 04:32:05


The summer elegance of Sunayana Fozdar is on fire as she blossoms in a captivating floral dress. The actress embraces her sartorial prowess, stunning onlookers with a stylish high-thigh slit long dress adorned with vibrant floral work. With each step, she exudes confidence and grace, effortlessly owning the red carpet. Sunayana’s curly long hair cascades down her shoulders, adding an element of allure to her ensemble.

Her minimal yet impeccable makeover allows her natural beauty to shine through, leaving onlookers mesmerized by her understated glamour. In this exquisite portrayal of summer enchantment, Sunayana Fozdar captivates the fashion world with her undeniable charm and elegance. Prepare to be spellbound by her breathtaking look in the pictures!

Sunayana fires up in the sheer outfit

Keeping the style on point, the actress completed the look with her sheer pearled golden neckpiece. Prompting with poise and beauty, the actress gave off nothing but goals. Sharing the pictures, Sunayana wrote, “Summer Sun and floral dress 🌼#sundaymornings”

Here take a look-

Work Front

One of her notable roles includes playing Anjali Mehta in the popular sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” where she brought humor and warmth to the character. Her portrayal of Anjali Mehta resonated with viewers, making her a beloved member of the show’s ensemble cast. Sunayana has also appeared in other television shows such as “Laal Ishq” and “Belan Wali Bahu,” where she showcased her versatility and ability to bring depth to her characters.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

