Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta Dresses In Ethnic Green For Shubho Ashtami; Check Pictures

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta is a proud Bengali and she is celebrating Durga Puja being in the best of positivity. Munmun who is popularly known for her role of Babita in the Sony SAB show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is a household name and has a great fan following. Her onscreen chemistry with Jethalal in the show is highly talked about. Now being the Navratri vibe, Munmun has been active on social media showing off her ethnic style during the festive vibes.

Munmun was spotted on Shubho Ashtami, visiting the Durga Puja. Being a proud Bengali, Munmun suggests via her captions that she loves Bengali festivals, Bengali food etc. Munmun is dressed up in a green lehenga choli. Her red lips and exquisite smile are the added plus for the day.

She writes on social media,

দূর্গা অষ্টমীর এই শুভ মুহূর্তে

সকলকে জানাই

অনেক অনেক শুভেচ্ছা…

কামনা করি মা দুর্গার আশীর্বাদে

সবার জীবন আনন্দে ভরে উঠুক।

শুভ অষ্টমী 🙏🏻

Shubho Ashtami 🙏🏻 @northbombaydurgapuja

You need to check her admirable ethnic style here.

Wow!! This is a wonderful attire that Munmun is wearing during the festive spirit of Navratri.

Here’s wishing all the viewers a very Happy Navratri!!