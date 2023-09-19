Television | Celebrities

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have a breezy car ride after their packup from the set of Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka. Read to see what fun they indulge in.

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon are enthralling one and all with their soulful performance as the leads in the Sony TV show Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka. The show produced by Balaji Telefilms is going through a lot of drama, ups and downs in the lives of the leads. Well, Shivangi plays the role of Aradhana and Kushal Tandon plays the role of Reyansh in the show. We see Shivangi and Kushal heading out after their make-up for some cool fun time together. And guess what, Shivangi turns into a driver for Kushal. Kushal wrote on his social media, “My Uber has arrived”.

Yes, Shivangi and Kushal seem to be in a fun mood. Shivangi drives the car as Kushal thanks her for the pick-up and drop and calls her ‘His Uber”.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

After a hard day’s shoot, seems like Shivangi and Kushal are enjoying a good car drive with super cool music playing.

Are you all happy to see them enjoying?

As per the track going on in the show, Aradhana is having her birthday, but she is a bit sad as she feels that nobody remembers the day. Reyansh not only gives her a surprise on her birthday, but also makes her immensely happy.

