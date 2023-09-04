Television | Celebrities

Sunayana Fozdar is a stunning actress in the town. Today, she is giving goals to be sassy in blue co-ords. The diva always mesmerizes with her awe-inspiring pictures

Sunayana Fozdar, our beloved actress from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, is setting the Sunday vibes on fire with her sassiness. Sundays are special, and making it worth living is Sunayana’s goal as she brings up her fashion game on point in contemporary blue co-ords.

Code To Be Sassy In Blue Co-ords From Sunayana Fozdar

The diva shared pictures on her Instagram handle, decoding the secret to be sassy this Sunday. In the images, she can be seen embracing her sass in an electric blue sleeveless crop top teamed with high-waist tailored pants. With the bright hue, Sunayana caught our attention just in a go.

Big wait, there is more to this electrifying Sunday sass. She opts for messy open curls to add up to her cool vibes. At the same time, the white pearl necklace and gold chains accessorize her glam, exuding that strong woman vibes. With the smokey eye makeup and pink lips, she completes her overall appearance.

Undoubtedly, Sunayana aced her Sunday sass in electric blue co-ords from Urbanic. With her sassiness, she paired a brown bag to make it a go-to look. With the watch in her hand, she rounds up her classiness with the sassy avatar.

So, did Sunayana Fozdar match up to your Sunday sass? Let us know your take on this in the comments.