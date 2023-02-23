Shraddha Arya, the Kundali Bhagya actress is an ardent social media user. The diva has always treated her fans with countless pictures and videos on her social media, dropping in rampant lifestyle goals. Whether it’s with her picture with her husband, or videos with her friends, or just candid fashion slip ins, Shraddha has been the undeniable queen of all times.

Owing to that, Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle to share a video straight from her Kerala trip. The actress can be seen twirling into her best moods. In the video, we can see Shraddha Arya, at some of the best places in Kerala. The glimpses looked otherworldly magical and what we even loved more, is how Arya looked stunning in all the series.

At first, we can see Shraddha Arya wearing a sheer blue satin v-neck gown. She teamed it with blue eye lens, sleek mid-parted hairbun and minimal makeup. The video was taken at a restaurant. The actress went on to share more glimpses from the tour.

In one we can see her posing with her dear husband who is a commander, Navy. The actress looked beautiful in her deep neck pink gown in the picture, posing with her husband Rahul Nagal.

The actress further went on to share pictures from her pool days, looking all hot wearing an one-shoulder swimming costume, while she took a swim. She also shared a picture from the warship port, where she went visit a warship.

Here take a look-