The popular television actors Nakuul Mehta, Paras Kalnawat and Gurmeet Choudhary have startled their fans with their Instagram posts. The actors who have been known for their amazing acting chops on the screen have now gotten us astounded with their preppy fashion lookbooks on social media. The stars took to their Instagram handle to share some stunning posts, while we get our hands on their casual style files. Check out below-

Nakuul Mehta

The Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actor took to his Instagram handle to share a set of casual candid pictures. The actor can be seen wearing a stylish blue casual shirt that he teamed with denim jeans. The actor kept his hair pulled back and gelled while his stubble beard looked perfect. He rounded it off with a pair of brown boots and kept his blazer on his thighs.

Take a look-

Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat took to his Instagram handle to share a candid look as he announces his entry to the show Kundali Bhagya as Rajveer Luthra. The actor can be seen in stylish white t-shirt that he teamed with denim jeans. The actor topped it with blue checkered shirt, and completed the look with gelled hair and a pair of stylish sneakers.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Rajveer Luthra ❤️ Milte hain aaj raat 9.30 baje @zeetv par 💫 #KundaliBhagya #ZeeTv #RajveerLuthra #ParasKalnawat #Preeta”

Here take a look-

Gurmeet Choudhary

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a reel video. The actor can be seen all decked up in a stylish checkered blue shirt. He teamed it with denim baggy jeans. The actor completed the look with messy hairdo and stubble beard. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Tere Mere” along with love heart emoji.

Here take a look-