Nothing could get more dope and dapper than to style in a stylish designer suit! Given that, the popular actors from the tv world, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Karan Kundrra have now astounded us with their stylish dapper looks in designer suits. While the former shared a picture from an award function, the latter shared a glimpse of his photoshoot on Instagram.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, the actor is known for his terrific acting skills. Given his impeccable work on the screen, the actor has earned his own separate fanbases. The star is a popular Instagram influencer too. He owns over 4 million followers on the photo-sharing app. The actor has come a long way, and given that, he has been crowned the Television Personality Of The Year.

In the pictures, we can see Dheeraj Dhoopar wearing a stylish black blazer suit. He topped it on a black t-shirt. He looked preppy as he completed the look with black jeans. The actor can be seen holding his award, with a smirk on his face. While it’s a proud moment for us to celebrate, what we are also loving is how DD stunned in the suit.

Check out-

Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, decked up in style and sass. In the pictures, that he shared on his social media handle, we can see Karan wearing a velvet sequinned black blazer suit. He teamed it with black trouser pants, he topped his blazer on a black t-shirt and rounded it off with black shoes. Keeping his hair gelled and pulled-back, the actor catered nothing but goals in the blazer suit.

Have a look-