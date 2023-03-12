Abhinav Shukla and Siddharth Nigam, the popular television stars are currently dropping off their best traditional fashion showcases ever. You know, when you are Indian, nothing makes you more rooted that some gorgeous traditional apparel. Owing to that, these two amazing actors from the tv world have now startled us with their classic fashion updos in ethnic and we are in absolute love.

Abhinav Shukla took to his Instagram handle to share some stunning glimpses from his sister-in-law’s wedding. The actor looked amazing in his grey embellished kurta set. However, while we often think that weddings call for highly and gaudy fashion, Shukla seems to breaking through all these stereotypes in one hand. Keeping it minimalistic in this classic grey kurta set, he completed the look with black shades and a turban (that usually men wear in Indian weddings).

Abhinav Shukla is married to Rubina Dilaik. The latter’s sister, Naina is getting married. The couple is busy cherishing the ceremony as of now.

Check out the reel-

Siddharth Nigam, the Aladdin actor on the other hand took to his Instagram handle to share a photodump series. The actor looked perfect as he decked up in a stylish blue embellished kurta from a designer’s rack. The actor completed the look with his messy hair, black shades and stubble beard. The actor catering rampant goals with his traditional look, wrote in the caption, “Hello how are you all 💙 Kurta designed by- @manishkumar330_ 🔥”

Who do you think has the best traditional style file? Let us know in the comments below and for more fashion insights stay tuned.