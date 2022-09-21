Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah still remains to be one of the most loved shows amongst the viewers. Given its grand plot and characterisation on the screen, the show has now truly become a part of the family.

Talking of the stars of the show, Munmun Dutta is one of the leading. She is known for essaying the role of Babita Ji. The actress is also quite active on her social media handles and has now poured praises for Raj Anadkat with a special post on her Instagram stories.

Raj Anadkat is known for his role of Tapu Gada in the show. However, he has left the show now, to start a new venture in life. Saying that the actor has recently been featured in an exclusive music video, Tere Naal Pyaar, Munmun Dutta has praised the actor in a special post on her Instagram stories.

Dutta wrote, “Congratulations …Raj Anadkat and the team for another beautiful video, all the very best”