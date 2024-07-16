Teri Meri Doriyaann has been a game changer for me: Himanshi Parashar

Himanshi Parashar who has recently wound up the shoot for her successful show on Star Plus, Teri Meri Doriyaann is satisfied with the enjoyable journey she had with the show. She says that a daily soap can teach an actor a lot in terms of being good at your craft.

Recollecting on her initial days of struggle, Himanshi says, “When I started auditioning as an actor in the industry, I was told by a lot of people to not opt for daily soaps, and to seek movies and web series. And the reason was unknown to me. I think the learning, experience, exposure and fame one daily soap can give an actor is unmatched. Freshers are welcomed here and are accepted by the audience easily. You are an actor, and you’re getting to act every single day! How can that be a bad thing and why do you want to escape from that? It’s just that it needs a lot of hard work and attentiveness in a daily soap. You must remember the continuity of your scenes along with the creatives and direction team. The only thing I missed while shooting for my show was that I kept myself away from a lot of other work opportunities because I had no time to go for them.”

Talking about her recent show, she says that it was a blessing for her. “Teri Meri Doriyaann has been a game changer for me. The amount of love and appreciation I have received is so overwhelming. I was and will always be grateful to the makers for choosing me. I knew I could pull off the character well but they also had faith in me and since the first day of our shoot, I was always encouraged and appreciated for my work. This just boosted my confidence. And when you’re confident, you glow! You work harder to prove them right. Thank you to the audience for being so sweet to Sahiba and Sahan! I’m so grateful to everyone!” she says.

Best of luck for your next, Himanshi!!