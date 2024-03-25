The best part about Holi was waking up early to fill balloons with colourful water, waiting for those battles: Angad Hasija

As the vibrant colors of Holi paint the skies and hearts of people across the nation, actor Angad Hasija, who portrays the character of Abhiraj in Zee TV’s popular series Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, reminisces about his cherished memories and shares his excitement for this festive occasion in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com.

For Angad, Holi holds a special place in his heart, being one of his favorite festivals. He said, “Holi is one of my favourite festivals. It is filled with a lot of childhood memories. I remember visiting my friends’ houses, playing with colourful powders, and having water balloon fights. It was a time of carefree fun, with our family and friends coming together to enjoy the day. I remember getting ready for Holi parties, with my mom putting oil on my skin and hair to protect them. But the best part was waking up early to fill balloons with colourful water, waiting for those battles. These moments were truly special!”

Amidst the cherished memories of Holi past, Angad expresses his delight at celebrating this year’s festival with his newfound family from the set of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The camaraderie and bond shared with his co-stars have added a new dimension to his Holi celebrations, making it an even more memorable and joyous occasion. He mentioned, “This year is extra special for me because it’s my first Holi celebration with my new family from ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.’ Here’s to a Holi full of love, laughter, and fun celebrations!”