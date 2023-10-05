Cool Boy Look In Simple Hairstyles Like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Karan Kundrra & Parth Samthaan

Highlights

The top TV actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Karan Kundrra, and Parth Samthaan show their fashion.

Dheeraj, Karan, and Parth ace their stunning look in simple hairstyles.

TV actresses are often in talk when it comes to fashion compared to the actors. However, the boys are behind in this race. Whether ethnic or western, the actors know how to be the star of the hour. In contrast, their hairstyle is the most important aspect, which makes or ruins their look. However, our beloved actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Karan Kundrra, and Parth Samthaan show how to be cool boys in simple hairstyles.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Hairstyle

The dashing Kundali Bhagya actor looks like the cool boy in the casual t-shirt. This simple spikes hairstyle gives him that funky touch and the black glasses are just the cherry on the cake. Undoubtedly a king of heart with his simple yet attractive looks.

Karan Kundrra’s Hairstyle

The ruler of millions of hearts knows how to pull off major fashion with his simplicity. Karan Kundrra loves to be in the trend with his style. And this simple spikes hairstyle is the perfect example of how he aces his rich look in the beige outfit.

Parth Samthaan’s Hairstyle

Parth, the charming boy in the TV world, never fails to rule over hearts. And in this picture, he looks nothing less than a prince charming in a black leather jacket. But that’s not what caught our attention but his simple hairstyle, which looks cool on him.

So, did you like these actor’s simple hairstyle? Let us know in the comments.