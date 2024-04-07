The focus should be on gaining strength: Deepali Pansare on World Health Day

Actress Deepali Pansare who is presently seen in Star Plus’ Jhanak in the role of Mrinalini, believes in focusing on gaining strength to keep our body healthy and fit. On the occasion of World Health Day, which is celebrated all over on 7 April, Deepali gives us tips to stay fit.

Says Deepali, “I believe that rather than just losing weight, we must focus on gaining strength. However, due to fad diets, we often lose muscle, which is essential for living a healthy life.”

“If you consume a lot of food from outside sources, simply transitioning to home-cooked meals and cutting out sugar can lead to a weight loss of 2-3 kilograms in a week,” she adds.

“An active lifestyle, encompassing activities such as walking, yoga, workouts, or any exercise of your choice, will help keep you fit.

I believe that ageing gracefully is the ultimate key to happiness. I don’t want to perceive it as a significant issue. While it’s important to keep oneself fit for a better life, worrying about age doesn’t solve problems. So, just go with the flow,” she avers.