The viewers of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan are loyal: Sumit Aroraa

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan has completed 500 episodes and the team is happy celebrating the milestone. The show is produced by Prateek Sharma’s ( Studio LSD). Actor Sumit Aroraa, who plays the role of Ajeet in the show, is enjoying all the appreciation. He talks about it and what more the viewers can expect in coming times.

“We’re filled with joy after achieving 500 episodes, and we hope we reach 5000 episodes too. We are thankful to audiences’ love and blessings. In today’s saturated TV landscape, hitting 500 episodes is remarkable. Radha Mohan’s viewers are incredibly loyal and adore the show. They cherish every scene, and I hope this connection continues,” he says.

About his favourite scene or moment involving his character in the show, the actor adds, “My personal connection to my character Ajeet’s journey is profound. Among many scenes, the introduction of my character stands out as a personal favorite. What truly captivates me about my character, Ajeet, is his unique absence of male ego, though he plays the role of a Ghar Jamai. Ajeet’s deep love for his family, especially his mother, prompts him to question traditional norms. He ponders, if his wife can leave her home after marriage, why can’t he? Why adhere to outdated rituals? Driven by unconditional love for my on-screen wife, Ketki, I took the unconventional step of leaving my own home for her. The revelation of my character’s entire journey remains my most treasured storyline.”

It’s worth noting that every show imparts a wealth of new knowledge and insights, feels the actor. And Radha Mohan is not different.

“Being a part of this show, brings not only accolades but also an abundance of love from the audience, which is deeply rewarding,” he smiles.

On how he maintains a balance between his on-screen character and real-life persona, he adds, “Ajeet embodies a mischievous, fun-loving, and carefree personality. However, as actors, there are moments when we must delve into the depths of serious, emotional scenes that require shedding tears. Personally, I’m not like that in my real life. Being from a theater background, we were always taught to immerse ourselves fully in the character while performing and to leave that character behind when we return home. The beauty of this profession lies in the lessons we learn from every character we portray.”

Sumit is truly content because the Radha Mohan team is like a family. “LSD production house, Prateek Sharma, our creatives, and directors are incredible individuals. Working with such an exceptional team and being part of a major show is a blessing. They make you feel like family,” he says.

What advice do you have for aspiring actors looking to make their mark in the entertainment industry? “For those entering the entertainment industry, my advice is simple: remain focused on your craft. The more diligently you work, the brighter your opportunities will shine. Ultimately, it’s all about karma, and the fruits of your labor will reflect your dedication and hard work,” he says before signing off.