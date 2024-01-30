There’s no pressure on our set; we focus on hard work: Shruti Choudhary on Mera Balam Thanedaar

Shruti Choudhary, the young diva, who was earlier part of shows like Ishq Next Door and Main Hoon Aparajita, is currently seen playing the lead Bulbul in Colors TV’s recently launched show Mera Balam Thanedaar. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Shruti spoke about first time playing a female lead, challenges to get into the skin of the character and more.

Your show is getting an amazing response. What do you have to say about the same?

I am grateful for the overwhelming response our show has received. It’s a testament to the hard work of our team, and the love from the audience motivates us to keep delivering quality content.

How different is your character, Bulbul, in this show compared to the roles you’ve played before?

Bulbul is distinct from my previous roles. She’s a bubbly, trusting woman who believes in the goodness of people. Despite being less educated, she’s sharp and naive. Playing this character is a refreshing challenge, and I am enjoying every moment of it.

We have seen you catching the right essence of your role by perfectly depicting the emotions and also correctly pronouncing some marwari words. What preparations did you do to play the character perfectly and who do you give the credit to for your amazing performance?

I dedicated time to learn the Marwadi accent and even practiced riding a scooty. A month-long workshop was crucial for refining my skills. The credit goes to my commitment and the collaborative effort of the entire team, including the directors and co-stars.

This is your first show as a female lead, how much pressure do you have on your shoulder to make the show a success?

There’s no pressure on our set; we focus on hard work. Being the female lead in the show is a privilege, and we all believe that our collective effort will speak for itself, making the show a success.

What’s the most rewarding aspect of being part of this show?

Being associated with Colors and a reputable production house is incredibly rewarding. This being my debut as a lead adds a special touch to the experience, making it memorable and significant for me.

How has your experience been working with Shagun Pandey?

Working with Shagun Pandey has been amazing. I am learning a lot from him and enhancing my overall experience on the set.

Any final message?

I just want to thank all the fans and just request them to keep supporting us like they always do.