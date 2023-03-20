Sriti Jha, the Kumkum Bhagya actress has taken it to her Instagram stories, to cherish a throwback moment from the show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. The actress showcased a thrilling dance performance in the show. Given that, the actress celebrated a throwback moment from the show itself, taking it to her Instagram stories. In the picture, that the actress shared we can see her all stylish in a blue electrifying suit as she poses with her dance partner Vivek Chachere.

In the picture, we can see Sriti Jha wearing a blue glittery bomber jacket. She topped it on a white crop top. She teamed it with matching six pocket cargo pants. The actress completed the look with her beautiful pulled-back ponytail and bold makeup. Vivek Chachere could also be seen in the similar blue electrifying co-Ords.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, Sriti Jha wrote, “me” along with red love heart emoji and also added, “thank you” in the caption.

Here take a look-

Sriti Jha became a household name with her portrayal as Pragya in the show Kumkum Bhagya. The show also starred Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead role. The stars however, are no longer in the show, but KB still thrives to be popular and one of the leading shows on the charts.

Sriti Jha earlier to her JDJ 10 participation was in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show also starred other stars from the industry, including Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik and others.