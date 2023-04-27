TMKOC actor Raj Anadkat is heartbroken, see what’s happening

Raj Anadkat shares insights from new music video on social media handle, check out below

The popular television actor Raj Anadkat has now stunned his fans with his latest glimpses from a new music video. The actor formerly played Tapu Gada in the show TMKOC, and decided to leave the show a few months back. He is currently venturing for some other projects in life. Check out below-

Raj Anadkat shares insights from latest music video

In the video we can see the TMKOC actor all heart broken. Adding in different glimpses from the new music video. What got us amazed is his spectacular expressions on the screen. Giving on the right expressions, the mood, the vibe of the song, the actress gave off nothing but goals.

Ab Kangan Ki Sooni Sargam Mujko Rulane Lagi ❤️‍🩹🥀 @aniket_chindak” He added, “#rajanadkat #reels #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #reelsvideo #musicvideo #song #vibes #sadsongs #music #mood”

Here take a look-

Fans Reaction

Soon after, Raj Anadkat shared the video on his Instagram handle, the actor garnered praise and love for his amazing work and acting prowess in the video.

One wrote, “Your Expression are Mindblowing 🤟🏻❤️ but that Tear’s in your eyes make me feel really bad 🥺🥺🥺”

Another wrote, “Please Don’t Cry @raj_anadkat main bhi ro padunga😭😭😭 Aap sad hote ho to jaise saari duniya hi murjha jati hai”

A third user wrote, “Mujhko rula diya, what a shoot amazing”

A fourth one added, “bhai sabse sath hota h 😭mat ro🙏”

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The show is one of the leading sitcom shows in India. Running successfully for over 15 years now, the show has become one of the most loved amongst the netizens.