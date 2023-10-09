Television | Celebrities

TMKOC actor Sunayana Fozdar is ‘chai’ fanatic, here’s proof

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Oct,2023 03:30:36
Sunayana Fozdar, the charming star of “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” is not just a household name but also a style icon on social media. Her posts are like a fashionista’s dream come true, and now she’s adding a delightful twist to her feed by showcasing her unique love for chai, a beverage that unites the entire nation.

In one of her posts, Sunayana is seen donning a gorgeous floral pink dress while standing on her balcony, savouring a cup of tea. With her curly locks and minimal makeup, she looked nothing short of a living poem – the epitome of elegance and grace.

In another charming snap, the diva radiates in a stunning yellow plunge-neck dress, perfectly complemented by her wavy hair and minimal makeup. Her tea cup in hand adds a touch of sophistication to the scene, making us all crave a cup of tea right alongside her.

But it doesn’t end there! Sunayana’s fashion game is on point in every picture she shares. In one of her posts, she rocks a pastel green pantsuit, complete with a sleek ponytail, minimal makeup, and just the right accessories. She proves that sipping on chai can be a fashionable affair too.

And speaking of chai, it’s undoubtedly a beloved beverage that transcends all boundaries in India. It’s the elixir of comfort, a reason to come together, and a taste of home for millions. Sunayana Fozdar, with her chai-loving moments, reminds us that chai isn’t just a beverage; it’s a shared experience, a bond that connects our diverse nation.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

