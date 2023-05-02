TMKOC actor Sunayana Fozdar reacts to Karan Johar's cryptic post on punctuality

Sunayana Fozdar is one of the most talented and admired actresses and personalities that we have in the Hindi TV industry. It’s been many years now that Sunayana Fozdar has been a part of the Hindi TV industry and we love it. Her swag has simply been brilliant nd fantastic and well, come what may, anything and everything that she does from her end becomes viral in the true and genuine sense of the term. Ever since the time Sunayana Fozdar started playing the role of Anjali bhabhi in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, her fate changed completely and for the better. Innumerable TMKOC fans all over the country love her wholeheartedly and we love it.

The thing with Sunayana Fozdar is that come what may, she’s always been vocal about every situation and we love it. Whenever she shares new and engaging content on her social media handle, netizens love it and how. This time, on her Instagram story, she reacted to Karan Johar’s post on punctuality and well, she says that she agrees to the whole of it. For the unversed, Karan Johar had shared a cryptic post on punctuality and the post went viral in literally no time. Want to check out how she reacted to it? See below folks –

