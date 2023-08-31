Television | Celebrities

Sunayana isn't just dancing; she's doing it in style. She dropped a mesmerizing reel that not only showcases her dance moves but also leaves her Instagram fam awestruck with a jaw-dropping fashion transformation.

Sunayana Fozdar, our beloved actress from the legendary show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is setting the groove on fire! She’s chosen none other than the catchy tune “What Jhumka!” from the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring the charismatic duo, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Decoding her ethnic look

Sunayana looking like a dream in her sheer pink ethnic kurta. It’s like she stepped right out of a fashion fairy tale. And oh, her long wavy hair adds that touch of effortless elegance. She’s a living example of less is more, with minimal makeup that lets her natural beauty shine.

And let’s talk about those JHUMKAS! It’s like the icing on the fashion cake, making her look even more enchanting. They say the devil is in the details, but in this case, it’s pure diva magic!

Now, let’s shift gears for a moment. Ethnic kurtas are not just a fashion trend; they’re taking over the world! They’re comfy, they’re stylish, and they come in all sorts of colors and designs. Sunayana is living proof that ethnic wear can be the epitome of both elegance and modernity. So, if you haven’t embraced the kurta craze yet, now might be the perfect time to dive into this fashion revolution.

As for Sunayana Fozdar’s work front, she continues to win hearts with her acting prowess in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. With her charm on screen and her fabulous fashion sense off-screen, she’s a true star in every sense. So, keep grooving, Sunayana, and keep shining both on and off the camera!