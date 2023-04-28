TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar and her summer skin care essentials

The Taarak Mehta diva Sunayana Fozdar is an avid social media user. The actress has come a long way with her amazing acting folios on the screen. Her role as Anjali Mehta in the show TMKOC has got her overnight popularity. Neha Mehta earlier portrayed the role of Anjali Mehta in the show, however with her exit Sunayana came in.

Coming to Sunayana, the actress isn’t just a popular actress in the industry, but also adored star on social media. Her Instagram reflects the same.

Sunayana Fozdar’s Instagram latest post

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video, revealing her summer skincare routine. In the video, we can see Sunayana following her summer skincare steps one by one. Starting off with her moisturiser, she went off with her sunscreen. She sprinkled face mist on her face and finished off her routine with aloe vera gel

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Verified

My Summer Skin Care Essentials …keep my Skin “Summer Happy” ☀️

This is Not a sponsored Reel ☺️ Just Sharing the products that I regularly use ( my Skin type is medium to dry):”

Here take a look-

Summer and Skincare

Summers are synonymous with sun-kissed beaches, refreshing lemonades, and lots of fun in the sun. However, the harsh summer sun can wreak havoc on our skin, making it dry, dull, and prone to breakouts. That’s why skincare is more important than ever during summers. A good skincare routine can help protect your skin from the harmful UV rays, keep it moisturized and healthy, and prevent premature aging. So, don’t let the scorching heat of summers take a toll on your skin. Take care of it with the right skincare products and enjoy the season with a glowing, healthy, and happy skin.