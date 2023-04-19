Sunayana Fozdar is one of the most droolworthy and talented actresses and performing artistes in the Indian TV industry. The actress started her work actively in the Hindi TV industry many years back and well, slowly and steadily, she’s grown and gotten bigger than most others. Within a really short span of time, Sunayana Fozdar managed to create impact with her presence. It was never going to be easy for Sunayana Fozdar to cement her niche and replace Neha Mehta who had earlier played the role of Anjali bhabhi. However, within no time, Sunayana Fozdar proved her critics wrong and managed to do things wonderfully for herself and how. Her fans love her wholeheartedly.

Sunayana Fozdar dazzles in a green deep-neck outfit:

Whenever Sunayana Fozdar shares new and engaging photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, it is nothing less than a special visual delight for her fans and admirers all over the country. Her fashion game is always on point and that’s why, come what may, Sunayana Fozdar loves to dazzle in different coloured outfits to experiment with her swag game. Well, this time, Sunayana Fozdar is seen doing a terrific job as she slays like a pro in a deep-neck green outfit and well, we are absolutely drooling and falling in love with her for real. Want to check it out? See below –

Personal Hobby:

As far as personal hobby is concerned, her social media handle is the biggest giveaway that she loves to experiment with her home decor activities and fashion reels. Wonderful, ain’t it? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com