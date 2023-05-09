TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar in multi-layered embroidery lehenga, a visual delight

Sunayana Fozdar looks absolutely gorgeous in her sheer embroidered lehenga choli, shares pictures on her social media handle. We are in absolute awe with the pics, here we have decoded her look for the day, check

Sunayana Fozdar, an emerging fashion icon who has become a beacon of elegance and sophistication. With her distinctive fashion choices and a keen eye for detail, Fozdar has created a style that is uniquely her own, setting her apart from the crowd and cementing her status as a trendsetter.

Whether it’s with her western fashion decks or Indian fashion updos, the actress has never failed to astound us with her amazing looks. Owing to that, the diva has now stunned us all to the core with her sheer look in embellished rani pink lehenga choli. And we are in absolute awe. Here check out her fashion deck in the outfit as we decode it for you.

Sunayana Fozdar stuns in embroidered lehenga choli

In the pictures, we can see the gorgeous actress wearing a sheer pink multi-coloured lehenga choli. The beautiful embroidery in golden intricate work. The actress completed the look with a sheer emerald green neck piece. The diva rounded it off with her wavy long blonde hair and minimal makeup look.

Sharing the pictures, Sunayana Fozdar wrote, “हम तो फना हो गए उसकी आंखे देखकर गालिब, न जाने वो आइना कैसे देखते होंगे।☺️💕Wearing this pretty lehenga from @label_s4u Back With my fav pose”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Sunayana Fozdar is currently portraying the role of Anjali Bhabhi in the popular Indian sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress earned a niche of herself with her honing prowess as actor on the screen. And now she is a rising influencer on social media too.