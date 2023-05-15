TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar is ready for monsoon energy, see pics

Sunayana Fozdar is one of the most talented and admired actresses and personalities that we have in the Hindi TV industry. It’s been many years that Sunayana Fozdar has been a part of the Hindi TV industry and we love it. Her swag has simply been brilliant nd fantastic and well, come what may, anything and everything that she does from her end becomes viral in the true and real sense of the term. Ever since the time Sunayana Fozdar started playing the role of Anjali bhabhi in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, her fate changed completely and for the better. Innumerable TMKOC fans all over the country love her wholeheartedly and we love it.

Check out the latest that’s happening in the life of Sunayana Fozdar and you will love it:

Whenever Sunayana Fozdar shares new and engaging photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, it is nothing less than an incredible experience for her fans. Well, guess what folks? This time as well, it’s not any different for Sunayana who’s grabbing a lot of attention. We love her vogue game and we love the way she’s announced that she’s ready for monsoon. Want to check it out? Here you go –

