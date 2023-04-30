TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar loves Sushis, resumes shoot on Sunday

Sunayana Fozdar is one of the most talented and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Sunayana Fozdar has been a part of the Hindi TV industry and well, with every passing year, she’s continued to get tremendous amount of success and fandom from the entertainment industry. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s exactly why, anything and everything that she does from her end goes viral in no time. Sunayana Fozdar has been doing a good job when it comes to being a part of the Hindi TV industry as Anjali bhabhi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and well, we love her indeed.

Whenever Sunayana Fozdar shares new and engaging photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, internet loves it for real and can’t keep calm in the true sense of the term. Well, this time, Sunayana Fozdar was spotted enjoying yummy and super interesting Japanese food aka sushi with her dear friend Tanvi Thakkar and the pics are going viral. Soon, after that, we saw Sunayana have a blast on sets by finishing shoot of her show early. The pics are going viral too. See below folks –

Apart from being a good actress, Sunayana Fozdar is also a a big-time foodie and someone who enjoys creating fashion content on social media. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com