Sunayana Fozdar is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses in the Hindi TV industry. Ever since the time she became a part of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, things have truly been wonderful and supremely amazing for her in every way possible. Her role of Anjali bhabhi has helped her grab multiple accolades and well, that’s why, even today, she’s shining bright like a star and how. With every new episode that Sunayana Fozdar makes her appearance in, her fan following and popularity only grows and gets better. Not just on TV ladies and gentlemen, Sunayana Fozdar is also quite a party freak who loves to chill and have fun in order to refresh herself from all sorts of stress.

Check out how Sunayana Fozdar is seen chilling with Drashti Dhami in this viral picture:

Whenever Sunayana Fozdar makes her presence felt in any party or gathering, the attention is more often than not entirely on her and for all the good reasons. Well, this time, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is seen chilling and having a ball of a time with gorgeous actress Drashti Dhami and well, the picture, as expected is going viral everywhere. Want to check it out and get an idea of the party vibe? See below folks –

