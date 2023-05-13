TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar talks about favourite lipstick shades, check out

Sunayana Fozdar takes her fans on a ride to her dressing table, we can see her enjoying her moods like a doll, as she does her makeup. Check out video below and take cues

The popular tv actress Sunayana Fozdar continues to give us goals with her reels on social media handle. The diva has now shared a video where we can see her keeping her makeup play on point and we are in love with her skills in her latest video. Check out below to see how she is keeping up her makeup on check.

Sunayana Fozdar shares reel video

In the video, we can see Sunayana Fozdar wearing a sheer cosy top as she does her makeup. She collaborated with the popular brand Nykaa. Sharing the video, Sunayana wrote, “My all time fav Day wear lipsticks 💄These Nudes and pinks usually suit all skin tones ! Shades I’ve mentioned are: 1st :Nykaa Ultra Matte Lipstick – Helena 12 2nd: Nykaa All Day Matte Waterproof, Super Mom 3rd : M.A.C Matte Lipstick – Please Me creamy texture.”

She added, “I kept getting So many Makeup tip requests…so this one’s for yourl 🤗Let me know what you think in the comments…also which next skincare/makeup video would you like to see💕”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Sunayana Fozdar is an Indian television actress known for her work in the industry. She has appeared in several popular TV shows, including “Santaan,” “Laagi Tujhse Lagan,” and “Belan Wali Bahu.” She is currently in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah portraying the role of Anjali Mehta.