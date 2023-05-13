ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar talks about favourite lipstick shades, check out

Sunayana Fozdar takes her fans on a ride to her dressing table, we can see her enjoying her moods like a doll, as she does her makeup. Check out video below and take cues

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 May,2023 05:31:25
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar talks about favourite lipstick shades, check out

The popular tv actress Sunayana Fozdar continues to give us goals with her reels on social media handle. The diva has now shared a video where we can see her keeping her makeup play on point and we are in love with her skills in her latest video. Check out below to see how she is keeping up her makeup on check.

Sunayana Fozdar shares reel video

In the video, we can see Sunayana Fozdar wearing a sheer cosy top as she does her makeup. She collaborated with the popular brand Nykaa. Sharing the video, Sunayana wrote, “My all time fav Day wear lipsticks 💄These Nudes and pinks usually suit all skin tones ! Shades I’ve mentioned are: 1st :Nykaa Ultra Matte Lipstick – Helena 12 2nd: Nykaa All Day Matte Waterproof, Super Mom 3rd : M.A.C Matte Lipstick – Please Me creamy texture.”

She added, “I kept getting So many Makeup tip requests…so this one’s for yourl 🤗Let me know what you think in the comments…also which next skincare/makeup video would you like to see💕”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Sunayana Fozdar is an Indian television actress known for her work in the industry. She has appeared in several popular TV shows, including “Santaan,” “Laagi Tujhse Lagan,” and “Belan Wali Bahu.” She is currently in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah portraying the role of Anjali Mehta.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar is all about happy vibes, Palak Sindhwani drops new photodump
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar is all about happy vibes, Palak Sindhwani drops new photodump
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar in multi-layered embroidery lehenga, a visual delight
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar in multi-layered embroidery lehenga, a visual delight
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar shares quote on self-love, Palak Sindhwani says, "quite literally"
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar shares quote on self-love, Palak Sindhwani says, "quite literally"
In Pics: Palak Sindhwani initiates social work, Sunayana Fozdar makes Saturday night plans
In Pics: Palak Sindhwani initiates social work, Sunayana Fozdar makes Saturday night plans
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is tired of barter collaborations, Palak Sindhwani slays in red lipstick and black dress
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is tired of barter collaborations, Palak Sindhwani slays in red lipstick and black dress
TMKOC divas Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani spice up selfie game, check ASAP
TMKOC divas Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani spice up selfie game, check ASAP
Latest Stories
Congratulations: Siddharth Nigam buys huge house in Mumbai, Anushka Sen has a message
Congratulations: Siddharth Nigam buys huge house in Mumbai, Anushka Sen has a message
Nia Sharma is a vision in black deep-neck saree and shimmery style, see pics
Nia Sharma is a vision in black deep-neck saree and shimmery style, see pics
Sun, Sand, And Sunset Ft. Hina Khan
Sun, Sand, And Sunset Ft. Hina Khan
Here's How Pranali Rathod Spends Her Free Time On Set, Watch
Here's How Pranali Rathod Spends Her Free Time On Set, Watch
Throwback: Pranali Rathod Makes Grand Entry As Bride
Throwback: Pranali Rathod Makes Grand Entry As Bride
Ileana D’Cruz talks about ‘adulting struggles’, read
Ileana D’Cruz talks about ‘adulting struggles’, read
Read Latest News