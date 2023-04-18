Sunayana Fozdar places great importance on her physical fitness. She believes that taking care of her body not only helps her maintain her looks but also enables her to perform better on screen. Owing to that, the actress never fails to hit the gym everyday. And now, on a Monday, the actress shared a video on her social media handle, where we can see her enjoying her after workout moment at the gym.

Scroll down beneath to check on the video-

Sunayana Fozdar shares boomerang video from gym

In the video, we can see Sunayana Fozdar wearing a beautiful pink tank top. She teamed it with black leggings pant. The actress completed the look with her sleek high up ponytail. The actress rounded it off with no makeup. She recorded a selfie mirror video, playing with boomerang.

Watch-

Work Front

Sunayana Fozdar is an actress from India who has primarily acted in Hindi television dramas. She started her acting career in 2006 with the show “Santaan” and has since appeared in many successful shows such as “Laagi Tujhse Lagan,” “Qubool Hai,” “Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka,” and “Belan Wali Bahu.”

In 2020, she replaced Neha Mehta as Anjali Mehta in the popular comedy series “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” Additionally, she has acted in a few web series like “The Holiday,” “Mom & Co.,” and “D Code (Deewangi).”

Stay Fit

Staying fit is essential for leading a healthy lifestyle. Regular exercise and a balanced diet are two of the most important factors in maintaining physical fitness. Exercise not only helps keep the body in shape but also improves cardiovascular health, strengthens bones and muscles, and reduces stress.