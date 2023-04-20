Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, actress Sunayana Fozdar has established herself as an ardent user of various social media platforms, particularly Instagram. With her captivating posts and alluring snapshots, the actress has amassed a vast following, lauded for her dynamic presence on the virtual space. Apart from her commendable acting repertoire, Fozdar has also earned admiration for her fashion sensibilities, propelling her to an unprecedented status in the entertainment industry.

Owing to that, the actress has now again startled her fans with her super stunning look on social media, check out

Sunayana Fozdar stuns in casuals

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video. We can see her all gorgeous wearing a white crop top. The actress completed the look with her high-waisted cargo pants. She completed the look with her curly wavy tresses. Her makeup looked on point, as she decked it up with dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. Showing off a classy walk, the actress gave off nothing but pure fashion goals.

Check out-

Work Front

Sunayana Fozdar is a household name in the Indian entertainment industry, and she continues to captivate audiences with her remarkable acting prowess. The talented actress has proven her mettle through her unforgettable performances in a myriad of television shows, including “Santaan,” “Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka,” and “Belan Wali Bahu,” to name a few. However, it was her role as the beloved “Anjali Mehta” in the legendary sitcom, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” that truly catapulted her to stardom. With her impressive acting skills, Fozdar has amassed a massive following and has been applauded by both fans and critics alike. It is no wonder that she remains a fan favorite and a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment scene.