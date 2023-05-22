TMKOC: Is Raj Anadkat heartbroken and dejected in love?

Raj Anadkat took to his social media handle to share a picture from his new music video. The actor looks all heartbroken in the picture looking all intense. Check it out below

Raj Anadkat is a talented actor who has made his mark in the entertainment industry with his impressive body of work. He has showcased his acting prowess through various roles, captivating audiences with his on-screen performances.

Raj is widely recognized for his portrayal of the character Tipendra Jethalal Gada, lovingly known as Tapu, in the popular Indian sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” His portrayal of the mischievous yet endearing Tapu has garnered him immense appreciation and a dedicated fan base.

Apart from his notable role in “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” Raj has also showcased his versatility in other projects. He has ventured into the world of films and has worked on diverse projects like ad commercials, music videos, showcasing his range as an actor.

Raj Anadkat’s latest picture

Raj Anadkat looked stunning as he dropped the intense picture on his social media handle. The actor can be seen wearing a white shirt that he teamed with black pants and a formal red tie. Sharing the picture, he wrote “Monday Mood”

About TMKOC

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” (TMKOC) is a beloved Indian television sitcom that has captured the hearts of millions of viewers across the country. Created by Asit Kumarr Modi and based on the popular column by journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta, the show has become a household name since its inception in 2008.