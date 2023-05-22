ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

TMKOC: Is Raj Anadkat heartbroken and dejected in love?

Raj Anadkat took to his social media handle to share a picture from his new music video. The actor looks all heartbroken in the picture looking all intense. Check it out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 May,2023 20:15:38
TMKOC: Is Raj Anadkat heartbroken and dejected in love?

Raj Anadkat is a talented actor who has made his mark in the entertainment industry with his impressive body of work. He has showcased his acting prowess through various roles, captivating audiences with his on-screen performances.

Raj is widely recognized for his portrayal of the character Tipendra Jethalal Gada, lovingly known as Tapu, in the popular Indian sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” His portrayal of the mischievous yet endearing Tapu has garnered him immense appreciation and a dedicated fan base.

Apart from his notable role in “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” Raj has also showcased his versatility in other projects. He has ventured into the world of films and has worked on diverse projects like ad commercials, music videos, showcasing his range as an actor.

Raj Anadkat’s latest picture

Raj Anadkat looked stunning as he dropped the intense picture on his social media handle. The actor can be seen wearing a white shirt that he teamed with black pants and a formal red tie. Sharing the picture, he wrote “Monday Mood”

Check out:

TMKOC: Is Raj Anadkat heartbroken and dejected in love? 809397

About TMKOC

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” (TMKOC) is a beloved Indian television sitcom that has captured the hearts of millions of viewers across the country. Created by Asit Kumarr Modi and based on the popular column by journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta, the show has become a household name since its inception in 2008.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Inside Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat’s weekend fun, see pics
Inside Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat’s weekend fun, see pics
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani is getting romantic with new 'Tapu' Nitish Bhaluni, Raj Anadkat says, "decide the..."
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani is getting romantic with new 'Tapu' Nitish Bhaluni, Raj Anadkat says, "decide the..."
TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani reveals she's not looking for somebody, Raj Anadkat says, "yum"
TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani reveals she's not looking for somebody, Raj Anadkat says, "yum"
Why are TMKOC fame Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani so happy and excited?
Why are TMKOC fame Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani so happy and excited?
TMKOC actor Raj Anadkat is feeling sad during road trip, here's why
TMKOC actor Raj Anadkat is feeling sad during road trip, here's why
TMKOC actor Raj Anadkat is heartbroken, see what’s happening
TMKOC actor Raj Anadkat is heartbroken, see what’s happening
Latest Stories
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Sai Pallavi’s no makeup avatar is too glam
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Sai Pallavi’s no makeup avatar is too glam
Congratulations: Khesari Lal Yadav starrer ‘Doli Saja Ke Rakhna’ crosses 50 million views on YouTube
Congratulations: Khesari Lal Yadav starrer ‘Doli Saja Ke Rakhna’ crosses 50 million views on YouTube
NBK108: Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to sprawling rumours about her demanding 5 crore
NBK108: Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to sprawling rumours about her demanding 5 crore
Take the floral blazer cue from Darshan Raval, pictures inside
Take the floral blazer cue from Darshan Raval, pictures inside
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (15 - 21 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (15 - 21 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘The Kerala Story’ crosses Box Office Collection of 200 Cr Net! Another Landmark Victory
Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘The Kerala Story’ crosses Box Office Collection of 200 Cr Net! Another Landmark Victory
Read Latest News