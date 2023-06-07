ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

TMKOC: Time to wakeup and makeup with Sunayana Fozdar

Sunayana Fozdar is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry and we love it. Well, right now, it's our turn to check out the most amazing swag moment that she presented on her Instagram handle recently

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
07 Jun,2023 05:31:16
Sunayana Fozdar is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV industry. It’s been quite many years now that Sunayana Fozdar has been a part of the Hindi TV industry and well, we love it. Her swag has simply been brilliant and sensational and well, come what may, anything and everything that she does from her end becomes popular in the true and genuine sense of the term. Ever since the moment Sunayana Fozdar started playing the role of Anjali bhabhi in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, her fate changed completely and for the better. Innumerable TMKOC fans all over the country love her unconditionally and we love it genuinely.

Check out the latest that’s happening in the life of Sunayana Fozdar and we bet you will love it:

Whenever Sunayana shares new and engaging photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, it is nothing less than an incredible experience for her fans. Well, guess what folks? Well, this time, in order to give her loyal legion of fans a serious visual delight from her end, she has shared a cute photo of herself where she’s seen giving us a sneak-peek into her ‘wakeup and makeup’ diaries. Well, are you wondering exactly where and how? Well, here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

