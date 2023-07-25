ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

TMKOC's Sunayana Fozdar Flaunts 'Monday Blues' Vibe, Palak Sindhwani Loves It

Sunayana Fozdar is a famous diva in the Television world. The actress is flaunting her Monday Blue vibes in the latest Instagram pictures. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Jul,2023 00:35:07
TMKOC's Sunayana Fozdar Flaunts 'Monday Blues' Vibe, Palak Sindhwani Loves It 837002

TMKOC star Sunayana Fozdar is a constant treat for the fans. Her beauty and lifestyle attract attention. Earlier, the diva was enjoying her vacation on beautiful islands. In contrast, a couple of days ago, she celebrated 1 Million Instagram family with her fans. Today the diva is flaunting her Monday Blue vibes in the latest Instagram pictures.

Sunayana Fozdar’s Blue Monday

The diva took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her blue Monday. She wore a comfy and coll multi-color monokini and styled it with an open hairstyle and pair of earrings. She posed holding the rod of the steps in the swimming pool and kept her eyes close, enjoying the feel of the Monday Bluewater.

TMKOC's Sunayana Fozdar Flaunts 'Monday Blues' Vibe, Palak Sindhwani Loves It 836998

TMKOC's Sunayana Fozdar Flaunts 'Monday Blues' Vibe, Palak Sindhwani Loves It 836999

TMKOC's Sunayana Fozdar Flaunts 'Monday Blues' Vibe, Palak Sindhwani Loves It 837000

TMKOC's Sunayana Fozdar Flaunts 'Monday Blues' Vibe, Palak Sindhwani Loves It 837001

Throughout the pictures, she posed, flaunting her figure and gorgeousness. The actress captioned her post, “What Monday Blue? (with a butterfly emoji).” Reacting to Sunayan’s gorgeousness and Monday vibes, co-star Palak Sindhwani dropped red hearts in the comments section. A user wrote, “You are better than pool …. 😍 Just like a fish 🐟.” The other said, “Sexy expressions ever seen.” At the same time, many others shared their fondness via emoticons.

TMKOC's Sunayana Fozdar Flaunts 'Monday Blues' Vibe, Palak Sindhwani Loves It 837148

Sunayana Fozdar has huge fandom on Instagram, and she keeps her fans engaged through her pictures and video shares.

Did you like Sunayana Fozdar’s Blue Monday vibes? Please share your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Congratulations: Sunayana Fozdar hits a milestone of 1M on Instagram 836402
Congratulations: Sunayana Fozdar hits a milestone of 1M on Instagram
TMKOC BTS: Sunayana Fozdar gets emotional as crew showers love with surprise birthday party, watch 835705
TMKOC BTS: Sunayana Fozdar gets emotional as crew showers love with surprise birthday party, watch
TMKOC Stars' Monsoon Madness: Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sindhwani and others dance to ‘Chak dum dum’ 835482
TMKOC Stars’ Monsoon Madness: Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sindhwani and others dance to ‘Chak dum dum’
Sneak Peek Into TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar's Therapeutic Bali Vacation 832198
Sneak Peek Into TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar’s Therapeutic Bali Vacation
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is feeling cute, see pic 822380
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is feeling cute, see pic
Here’s what makes Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Bhabhi happy 821861
Here’s what makes Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Bhabhi happy
Latest Stories
Nayanthara Shares Adorable Moments With Baby; See Pics 837005
Nayanthara Shares Adorable Moments With Baby; See Pics
Nora Fatehi Sizzles In Sequin Indo Western Saree By Manish Malhotra 836964
Nora Fatehi Sizzles In Sequin Indo Western Saree By Manish Malhotra
Mimi Chakraborty keeps her saree game on point, see pics 837014
Mimi Chakraborty keeps her saree game on point, see pics
Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav's 'Palkan Ki Chaav Mein' Creates New Record 837007
Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav’s ‘Palkan Ki Chaav Mein’ Creates New Record
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' taken over all the hearts! The film collects 125 Cr. Gross worldwide! 837167
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ taken over all the hearts! The film collects 125 Cr. Gross worldwide!
Kajal Aggarwal Channels 'Inner Queen' In Embellished Couture 837143
Kajal Aggarwal Channels ‘Inner Queen’ In Embellished Couture
Read Latest News