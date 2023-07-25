TMKOC's Sunayana Fozdar Flaunts 'Monday Blues' Vibe, Palak Sindhwani Loves It

TMKOC star Sunayana Fozdar is a constant treat for the fans. Her beauty and lifestyle attract attention. Earlier, the diva was enjoying her vacation on beautiful islands. In contrast, a couple of days ago, she celebrated 1 Million Instagram family with her fans. Today the diva is flaunting her Monday Blue vibes in the latest Instagram pictures.

Sunayana Fozdar’s Blue Monday

The diva took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her blue Monday. She wore a comfy and coll multi-color monokini and styled it with an open hairstyle and pair of earrings. She posed holding the rod of the steps in the swimming pool and kept her eyes close, enjoying the feel of the Monday Bluewater.

Throughout the pictures, she posed, flaunting her figure and gorgeousness. The actress captioned her post, “What Monday Blue? (with a butterfly emoji).” Reacting to Sunayan’s gorgeousness and Monday vibes, co-star Palak Sindhwani dropped red hearts in the comments section. A user wrote, “You are better than pool …. 😍 Just like a fish 🐟.” The other said, “Sexy expressions ever seen.” At the same time, many others shared their fondness via emoticons.

Sunayana Fozdar has huge fandom on Instagram, and she keeps her fans engaged through her pictures and video shares.

