ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

TMKOC'S Sunayana Fozdar Is A Gorgeous View In Floral Co-ords

Sunayana Fozdar often treats us with stunning glimpses from her vacations. Yet again, the beauty flaunts her gorgeous view in a floral outfit. Check out the pictures below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Aug,2023 10:20:55
TMKOC'S Sunayana Fozdar Is A Gorgeous View In Floral Co-ords 844398

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Sunayana Fozdar is a regular interest of headlines. Today she treats her fans with a blissful view from her vacations. Taking to her Instagram, the diva shared gorgeous pictures in her floral avatar from her vacation. She always makes hearts racing with her simple and attractive looks.

Sunayana Fozdar’s Gorgeous View From Vacation

In the pictures, Sunayana can be seen wearing a beautiful set of red floral co-ords by Moonstruckbyss on her vacation. The actress is currently enjoying her free time in the beautiful nature of Bali Island. The floral crop top with loose pajamas rounded her vacation vibes. She left her hair open and posed in nature.

In Bali, the actress witnessed the blissful glimpse of Tegenungan Waterfall, Ubud. Embracing the beauty of nature was one of the key things to do in Bali. And the actress made it real with her gorgeous view of nature. Her striking poses with the waterfall in the background made her pictures look artistic and blissful.

TMKOC'S Sunayana Fozdar Is A Gorgeous View In Floral Co-ords 844395

TMKOC'S Sunayana Fozdar Is A Gorgeous View In Floral Co-ords 844396

TMKOC'S Sunayana Fozdar Is A Gorgeous View In Floral Co-ords 844397

Nature in Bali is a treat to the eyes. People often travel there, away from the chaotic world, to attain peace and happiness. Nature is a true healer, and it makes things look better.

Did you like Sunayana Fozdar’s gorgeous view in blissful Bali? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Inside Sunayana Fozdar’s royal dine-time, watch video 844020
Inside Sunayana Fozdar’s royal dine-time, watch video
Watch: Sunayana Fozdar gets her fitness routine on check 839094
Watch: Sunayana Fozdar gets her fitness routine on check
A tale of Sunayana Fozdar’s monsoon shenanigans, watch video 838290
A tale of Sunayana Fozdar’s monsoon shenanigans, watch video
TMKOC's Sunayana Fozdar Flaunts 'Monday Blues' Vibe, Palak Sindhwani Loves It 837002
TMKOC’s Sunayana Fozdar Flaunts ‘Monday Blues’ Vibe, Palak Sindhwani Loves It
Congratulations: Sunayana Fozdar hits a milestone of 1M on Instagram 836402
Congratulations: Sunayana Fozdar hits a milestone of 1M on Instagram
TMKOC BTS: Sunayana Fozdar gets emotional as crew showers love with surprise birthday party, watch 835705
TMKOC BTS: Sunayana Fozdar gets emotional as crew showers love with surprise birthday party, watch
Latest Stories
Anupama Parameswaran Exudes 'Desi Girl' Vibes In Six-Yard Drape 844406
Anupama Parameswaran Exudes ‘Desi Girl’ Vibes In Six-Yard Drape
Mother To Be Disha Parmar Flaunts Pregnancy Glow In Blue Shirt; Sneak Peek 844420
Mother To Be Disha Parmar Flaunts Pregnancy Glow In Blue Shirt; Sneak Peek
Disha Patani Gives Sneak Peek Into Directorial Avatar On Set; Watch 844392
Disha Patani Gives Sneak Peek Into Directorial Avatar On Set; Watch
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Goes 'Easy' And 'Breezy' In Yellow Maxi Dress 844390
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Goes ‘Easy’ And ‘Breezy’ In Yellow Maxi Dress
Take A Look At Anushka Sen's Vacation Dairies Across The Globe With Family 844385
Take A Look At Anushka Sen’s Vacation Dairies Across The Globe With Family
Sunny Deol's Gadar Is Based On Real Life Love Story? Check Out 843587
Sunny Deol’s Gadar Is Based On Real Life Love Story? Check Out
Read Latest News