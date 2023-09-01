Television | Celebrities

Sunayana Fozdar always wins hearts with her fashion. This time, the beauty looks stunning in the traditional outfit as she poses with her gang in the latest pictures.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Sunayana Fozdar is a fashion queen. With her ethnicity in a pink hue, she exudes an exceptional glow in the cultural fit. The stunning diva celebrated the occasion of Raksha Bandhan by embracing her ethnicity in a pink salwar suit.

Sunayana Fozdar’s Prettiness In Pink

Sunayana’s outfit of the day was picked from the shelves of the fashion label Ambraee in a pretty pink salwar suit. The actress in the images can be seen glowing in a baby pink kurta paired with matching pajamas and a dark pink dupatta. She looked alluring in the simple look. Her open hairstyle, minimal makeup touch, and her beautiful smile rounded her overall glam.

In the series of stories, she shared adorable pictures with her friends, brothers, and the whole squad. She posed with her ex-costar, Palak Sindhwani, and others. The images included Aaditya Kapadia, Tanvi Thakker, Harshit Sid, and Kunal Bhambwani. Everyone looked gorgeous and happy. This special get-together was filled with love, care, fun, and food.

Undoubtedly, Sunayana Fozdar had a great day with her squad, enjoying the festive occasion. And her pretty pink ethnicity is a goal for us to slay an eve in prettiness and style.

Did you like Sunayana Fozdar’s fun time with her squad? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.