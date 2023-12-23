TMKOC’S Sunayana Fozdar Strikes A Pose In Red Hot Dress, See Photos

Sunayana Fozdar is one of the top actresses in the entertainment world. She has become a sensation with her role as Anjali Bhabhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. But wait, there is more! Sunayana is not only known for her acting skills, but her fashion is something that makes her the talk of the town. Here’s take a look.

Sunayana Fozdar’s Hot Red Dress

Showbiz stars are indulged in the Christmas vibe. And every now and then, we can see stars dressed in red outfits and serving goals for Christmas. The latest on the list is Sunayana Fozdar. The diva took to her Instagram and dropped some hot photos in a red dress for the festive occasion.

In the shared image, Sunayana wore a hot red satin dress. The slip pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulders, while the square neckline looks sexy. The corset bodice, followed by a long skirt, looks stunning. The thigh-high slit details increase the sensuousness flawlessly. She left her hair open with minimal makeup and nude lips; she gave her look an upliftment. The transparent heels with the black clutch complete her appearance.

Sharing the picture in the text, she wrote, “Getting the hair right just before the pose! The hand in the hair pose!”

Did you like Sunayana Fozdar’s hot red look? Drop your views in the comments.