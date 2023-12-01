TMKOC’S Sunayana Fozdar Turns ‘Dilruba’ In Purple Banarasi Saree, Watch

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Sunayana Fozdar never ceases to impress with her wardrobe choices. From breezy maxi dresses to stunning shimmery gowns to divine sarees and salwar suits, the actress has the knack to pull every look effortlessly. And the latest in the collection is six yards of elegance. The actress, this time, opts for a beautiful banarasi saree, embracing her ethnicity in the classic avatar that has left us spellbound.

The diva wore a purple banarasi saree from the closest of Krupa Jain. Sunayana wore a banarasi saree paired with a v-neckline sleeves blouse. The bold, broad border of the saree and the intricate print look attractive, making it a go-to choice for saree lovers. In the beautiful classic saree, Sunayana spreads her charm like a princess.

Sunayana’s attention to detail creates an enchanting appearance. The actress opts for a hodle necklace with matching earrings and bangles, adding gold charm. Her hair, styled in open curls, enhances her ethnicity. What grabs our attention is the beautiful eyes with the bold black eyeliner and kajal with the smokey eye shadow. Her rosy shine cheeks and pink lips complement her desi-ness. The red bindi on her forehead looks wow.

Did you like Sunayana Fozdar’s ethnicity in the purple banarasi saree? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.