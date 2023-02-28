Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram to share an adorable family picture to wish his dear mother on her birthday. The picture he shared on Monday on his Instagram, showcased his entire family, along with son Sufi. All of five looked happy and content, dropping in pure family goals. Scroll down beneath to know the scoop-

In the picture, we can Nakuul Mehta in his casual apparel. He wore a printed white shirt that he teamed with black shorts. The actor can be seen with his parents, his father lifting Sufi, his grandson, while Nakuul Mehta’s mother looks gorgeous in her red-pink top teamed with denim jeans. We can also see Nakuul’s wife Jankee in the picture. Sharing the adorable family moment, Nakuul wished her mother ‘Happy birthday’.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Happy birthday, Ma ❤️तेरे जैसा और कोई नहीं”

Here take a look at the picture-

On the work front, Nakuul Mehta was last seen in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. The actor portrayed as Ram Kapoor in the show. The actor however is no more a part of the show, and earlier had shared an overwhelming note on leaving the show. He said, “I feel I have paid my dues to the makers and the audiences in the last 18 months. Moreover, you must know when to go and now is the time to go. It is tempting to stay on and continue with a show and receive the love but what more is my question. I look at challenging myself. I have had patience and resilience to say no to a lot of things and preserve myself for bigger things.” He added, “The show got a lot of love though many people had doubts when we started as because we took on an iconic show (and remade it). But for it to have the journey and reach out to people the way it has, I think has been truly special. I feel creatively, full having been a part of it for so long. The story is going to places and I feel going ahead there’s nothing new I can bring to it. I will miss playing Ram.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.