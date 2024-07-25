[Video] Kundali Bhagya Actors Paras Kalnawat And Adrija Roy Flaunts Off-Screen Chemistry With Romantic Couple Dance

Paras Kalnawat and Adrija Roy are known for their roles in Kundali Bhagya. The beloved stars have taken their off-screen chemistry to new heights with a mesmerizing romantic couple dance. The duo, known for their stellar performances and captivating on-screen presence in television series, showcased their dance skills in a heartfelt video that has left fans in awe. Take a look at the video below!

Paras Kalnawat And Adrija Roy’s Couple Dance-

Taking to his Instagram post, Paras Kalnawat, aka Rajveer, shared a video of himself as he appears in the beige with silver mirror work embellished stand collar, full sleeves knee-length kurta, and pairs with white pants. He styles his look with a sleek combed hairstyle and trimmed beard.

On the other hand, Adrija Roy, aka Palki, looks gorgeous in a pink lehenga set with a deep neckline full sheer sleeves blouse and pairs with a sheer and gold border dupatta. Adrija Roy styles her look with half-tied curly open tresses, minimal makeup with pink lips, and accessories with a gold necklace, earrings, and a ring.

In the video, Paras kalnwawat and Adrija Roy move in sync as they dance on Dheere Dheere, displaying an undeniable connection that showcases their on-screen characters. Their graceful movements and genuine smiles highlight their strong bond, making the performance even more enchanting. The dance underscores their talent and offers a glimpse into their warm and playful relationship off-camera.

